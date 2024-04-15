West Ham Interested in Panathinaikos Striker Fotis Ioannidis

West Ham have made early enquiries over a summer move for Panathinaikos striker Fotis Ioannidis ,that the 24-year-old is high up the shortlist at the London Stadium as they search for a new striker.

The forward has notched 21 goals and eight assists in 40 games across all competitions in the 2023-24 campaign – including five in six in the Europa League.West Ham target £17m Greece international who has impressed scouts this season Michail Antonio has been the starting centre-forward for the Londoners this season despite his advancing years.

