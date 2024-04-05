UK's Largest Mainland Drugs Seizure Worth £300 Million

Cops intercepted a lorry containing a huge £300 million drugs haul in what police have said is the ‘UK’s largest mainland drugs seizure’. The bust followed a covert operation by Greater Manchester Police acting on intelligence. It ended with the seizure of a shipment worth an ‘immense’ value on the streets, which had been imported into the country via a port in the south, reports Manchester Evening News.

Drug bosses recruited a Wigan-based team to courier the narcotics - a metric tonne of heroin and ketamine with a street value of £300 million - to the North West. But they were unaware that their every move was being tracked by police. The drugs were hidden in bags of basmati rice within the HGV that was intercepted at Keele services off the M6. Now two Wigan men are facing justice for their roles in the staggering seizur

