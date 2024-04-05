UK's Largest Mainland Drugs Seizure: £300m Worth of Drugs Intercepted

Detectives intercepted a lorry containing £300 million worth of drugs in what police have said is the ‘UK’s largest mainland drugs seizure’. The huge drugs bust followed a covert operation by Greater Manchester Police acting on intelligence. It ended with the seizure of a shipment worth an ‘immense’ value on the streets, which had been imported into the country via a port in the south.
Drug bosses recruited a Wigan-based team to courier the narcotics - a metric tonne of heroin and ketamine with a street value of £300 million - to the North West. But they were unaware that their every move was being tracked by police. READ MORE: Woman appears in court after two friends killed in crash The HGV containing the drugs - hidden in bags of basmati rice - was intercepted at Keele services off the M6. Now two Wigan men have faced justice for their roles in the staggering seizur
UK Drugs Seizure Police Operation Shipment Narcotics Wigan Heroin Ketamine
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MadeForMums - 🏆 127. / 51 Read more »
Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »