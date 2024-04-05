Matt O'Riley feels transfer heat after Atletico Madrid bid rejected

Matt O'Riley admits he felt the transfer heat after seeing a bid from Atletico Madrid rejected. Diego Simeone's side launched an attempted raid on Parkhead to land O'Riley on a six month loan with an obligation to buy for a reported £25million fee this summer. Atleti had clearly been impressed by the Danish international after coming up against Celtic twice in the Champions League group stage, with the Spaniards winning 6-0 at home before a 2-2 draw at Celtic Park.

But Brendan Rodgers confirmed that the offer had been booted out by the Bhoys, although there are fears that the La Liga outfit, as well as others, could try again during the close season. And O'Riley says he felt some extra pressure in the aftermath of the transfer window closing, before giving himself a shake and refocusing on the task at hand in Glasgow. And he acknowledged that it's a lesson learned in case he's the subject of anymore offers going forwar

Matt O'riley Transfer Heat Atletico Madrid Bid Rejected Loan Obligation To Buy Pressure Celtic

