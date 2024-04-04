UK risks breaching international law by arming Israel, prominent lawyers warn

More than 600 lawyers, including former Supreme Court justices, have warned that the UK risks breaching international law by continuing to allow the export of weapons to Israel. The lawyers argue that the worsening situation in Gaza and the International Court of Justice's conclusion of a 'plausible risk of genocide' obliges the UK to suspend arms sales to Israel.

Prominent signatories to the letter include former Supreme Court President Lady Hale, Lord Sumption, Lord Wilson, and other judges and KCs. The British Government is facing increasing pressure, particularly on Rishi Sunak, regarding the supply of weapons to Israel

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



i newspaper / 🏆 8. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Almost 600 new homes for Glasgow Cowcaddens get green lightPlans for almost 600 new homes in the centre of Scotland’s largest city have been backed by councillors.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

600 Activision QA staff have become gaming's biggest union to dateWhen​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Source: eurogamer - 🏆 68. / 61 Read more »

Met Office gives verdict on '600-mile ice bomb' predicted to hit UKFor anyone hoping for a snow forecast, we wouldn't advise you get your hopes up.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Met Office gives verdict on '600-mile ice bomb' predicted to hit UKFor anyone hoping for a snow forecast, we wouldn't advise you get your hopes up.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

600 Activision QA workers just formed the biggest videogame union in the USTed has been thinking about PC games and bothering anyone who would listen with his thoughts on them ever since he booted up his sister's copy of Neverwinter Nights on the family computer. He is obsessed with all things CRPG and CRPG-adjacent, but has also covered esports, modding, and rare game collecting.

Source: pcgamer - 🏆 38. / 67 Read more »

Little-known town with great beaches, 600 residents and unusual traditionsThe town is one of the smallest in the UK - but it's also one of the most beautiful, with stunning beaches and a rich history

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »