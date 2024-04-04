Chelsea made several contract offers to Mason Mount before he joined Manchester United

Erik ten Hag has said Chelsea submitted several contract offers to Mason Mount but he wanted to "make the step" to Manchester United. Mount scored his first United goal in the draw with Brentford on Saturday and the England international is pushing to make his first Premier League start in five months back at Stamford Bridge. Ten Hag hinted Mount could stay on the bench at his former club on Thursday night.

United signed Mount for £55million rising to £60m in July amid competition from Arsenal and Liverpool after Mount decided against extending his contract at Chelsea. Mount, 25, entered the final year of his deal and elected to leave the club he joined at the age of 12. It was suggested last year that Chelsea failed to submit a formal offer to Mount beyond a one-year extension with a salary hike but Ten Hag suggested they made multiple offer

