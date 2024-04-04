Regeneration Plans to Transform Sutton Town Centre

Work will soon start to transform an "eyesore" site in Sutton as part of multimillion-pound plans to regenerate the town centre. The projects include the creation of a new car park and town square. The first project to get under way will be the transformation of disused wasteland on Fox Street, with plans to create an outdoor space linking pedestrians from ASDA to Sutton town centre. The site, located behind the Lloyds bank, will house a new 41-space car park with new lighting, CCTV and trees.

The River Idle, running through the back of the site, will also be cleaned up as part of the Government-funded project. Councillor Jason Zadrozny, Ashfield District Council's leader, said: "The Fox Street site has been an eyesore for a long time and our renovation works will breathe life into it, creating a space that can be used for events and markets – capitalising on the natural footfall in this part of Sutton.

