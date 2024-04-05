UK Poll Reveals Top Energy-Saving Actions to Lower Bills

Turning off the lights and using an airfryer have been voted the top energy-saving actions to lower bills across the UK in a new poll. Energy conscious smart meter owners say turning lights off in a room no one’s using is the energy-saving action they believe has saved them the most money since the start of the energy crisis in 2021.
A survey of owners, carried out on behalf of Smart Energy GB, found other top ways people think they have saved money include using air fryers instead of the oven (26%), and washing clothes at a lower temperature (25%). On the other hand, energy-saving behaviours such as turning off plugs and devices rather than leaving them on standby (17%), not leaving devices charging overnight (14%), and only boiling the water you need in the kettle (12%) were voted as having less impact, saving people less mone
UK Poll Energy-Saving Bills Lights Airfryer Smart Meter Energy Crisis Ovens Washing Clothes Standby Kettle
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
