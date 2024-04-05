Back to the Future Charity Concerts and the End of an Era for Herve Poncharal

Back to the Future charity concerts were held in Philadelphia and London , and Freddie Spencer completed a unique 250 and 500cc title double . It was also the last time a motorcycle grand prix took place without Herve Poncharal at the track. The start of a record run that finally came to an end, almost 40 years later, at Mandalika last October.
Having promoted Nicolas Goyon to the role of Tech3 team manager at the start of last season, Poncharal predicted his perfect Grand Prix attendance would come to an end at some stage. The Frenchman remained at the team's Bormes Les Mimosas base partly to conclude a new sponsorship deal with Motul, after the surprise news that Elf was not renewing its contract. The result was that Poncharal tuned in at home in the early hours of Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the Mandalika, Phillip Island and Buriram triple header, watching Tech3 from the outside, rather than being at the centre of the actio
