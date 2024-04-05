Back to the Future Charity Concerts and the End of an Era for Herve Poncharal

Back to the Future charity concerts were held in Philadelphia and London , and Freddie Spencer completed a unique 250 and 500cc title double . It was also the last time a motorcycle grand prix took place without Herve Poncharal at the track. The start of a record run that finally came to an end, almost 40 years later, at Mandalika last October.

Having promoted Nicolas Goyon to the role of Tech3 team manager at the start of last season, Poncharal predicted his perfect Grand Prix attendance would come to an end at some stage. The Frenchman remained at the team's Bormes Les Mimosas base partly to conclude a new sponsorship deal with Motul, after the surprise news that Elf was not renewing its contract. The result was that Poncharal tuned in at home in the early hours of Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the Mandalika, Phillip Island and Buriram triple header, watching Tech3 from the outside, rather than being at the centre of the actio

Back To The Future Charity Concerts Philadelphia London Freddie Spencer 250Cc 500Cc Title Double Motorcycle Grand Prix Herve Poncharal Record Run Mandalika Nicolas Goyon Tech3 Team Manager Sponsorship Deal Motul Elf Bormes Les Mimosas End Of An Era

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



crash_motogp / 🏆 33. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Herve Poncharal tells Pedro Acosta ‘you are number one material’Pedro Acosta’s stunning MotoGP debut led to high praise from many, but none more than his team principal Herve Poncharal.

Source: crash_motogp - 🏆 33. / 68 Read more »

Herve Poncharal: Pedro Acosta ‘is special, different, better’Herve Poncharal is sure he has a future MotoGP great in his line-up at GASGAS Tech3 KTM.

Source: crash_motogp - 🏆 33. / 68 Read more »

Gareth Southgate hits back when questioned over England future amid ‘completely disrespectful’ Manchester U...The Three Lions will don the new-look home kit for the first time during Saturday’s friendly against Brazil at Wembley, but Simon Jordan has hit out at global sports manufacturer Nike after a subtle change on the new England left some fans seething.

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Tado review: I’ve brought my home into the future and I’m not going back...

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

North Lanarkshire pupils get construction experience at council eventThe Build Your Future sessions aimed to provide practical insights and skills for future career development.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Remember one guy, Valentino Rossi?’ Rider still makes the differenceTech3 boss Herve Poncharal believes Pedro Acosta’s rookie performances show the rider still makes the difference in MotoGP.

Source: crash_motogp - 🏆 33. / 68 Read more »