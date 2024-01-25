UK may need citizen volunteer army in future, says military analyst

The UK will probably need to have a citizen volunteer army in the future as NATO faces the threat of war with Russia - but conscription remains unlikely, a Sky News military analyst has said. Professor Michael Clarke made the comments after the head of the British Army said UK citizens should be 'trained and equipped' to fight in a potential war between NATO and Vladimir Putin's forces.

General Sir Patrick Sanders's remarks have prompted many to question whether he was hinting at a need for conscription if the UK and its NATO allies do end up fighting Russia. In his speech at the International Armoured Vehicles conference in west London, Sir Patrick said the UK must urgently expand the size of the army to around 120,000 within three years - up from around 74,000 now. Professor Clarke has told the Sky News Daily podcast that the UK would have to go back to having a 'citizen army', adding: 'That's not the same as conscription.' He continued: 'What Sir Patrick is saying is that, we'll have to go back to bigger force





