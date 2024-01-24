How to save a Low Traffic Neighbourhood: Overcoming hecklers, “dodgy” data, and political intrigue as councillors prevent early scrapping of active streets trial

At a meeting disrupted by anti-LTN activists, councillors voted in favour of retaining the Exeter trial, after cycling and walking campaigners criticised a “flawed” and “biased” report suggesting the scheme could be abandoned.





