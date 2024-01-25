Parents Struggle to Find Childcare Places as Government Expands 'Free Childcare' Scheme

The government's 'free childcare' expansion will leave many parents 'disappointed' as they struggle to find a place for their child, nursery workers warn. The government currently offers 15 hours of 'free' childcare for all children aged three and above. From April this will be extended to parents of two-year-olds, with plans in place for all children from nine months to receive 30 hours free childcare by September 2025.

However, childcare providers warn staff shortages and not enough nursery spaces or funding mean they're unable to provide for all the kids that will be eligible as part of the extended scheme. Director of Little Owls Childcare in Staffordshire, Sarah McCormick explained: 'Our nurseries are full





Netmums » / 🏆 42. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Family's Struggle for Justice: Kettering General Hospital InvestigationThe investigation into Kettering General Hospital's treatment of a vulnerable toddler, Jorgie Stanton-Watts, reveals a family's struggle for justice. Detectives searched for evidence of gross negligence manslaughter, leading to seven years of investigations by various authorities.

Source: BBCNorthampton - 🏆 32. / 68 Read more »

Government urges parents to send anxious children to schoolThe government is encouraging parents to send their children to school even if they are worried or anxious. A mother expresses her frustration as her son with severe OCD has not attended school for nearly a year. She criticizes the campaign and suggests that the money could have been used for better support for children.

Source: BBCNorthampton - 🏆 32. / 68 Read more »

Find Nearby Warmth on a BudgetDiscover affordable options for warm destinations and active vacations. Manchester to Alicante flights available for as low as £33pp during half-term week. Costa Blanca offers high winter temperatures and low rainfall. Popular half-term destinations include the US, Spain, Ireland, Thailand, and Italy. Explore Valletta, Europe's small capital city, with children.

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Microsoft and PNNL Collaborate to Find Better Battery MaterialsMicrosoft and the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) have collaborated to develop a platform that can identify battery materials using less lithium. The platform sorts through millions of candidates to find stable options that are practical in terms of energy conduction, availability, and cost of implementation.

Source: pcgamer - 🏆 38. / 67 Read more »

The Best Places to Find Free Textures for 3D ArtUsing textures can add important detail to your 3D art as well as help you save time -designing 3D textures can be laborious if you're doing it from scratch, especially if you'd rather be working on other later stages. Luckily, there are plenty of free resources available to download online, and we'll be detailing some of the best places to find them below.

Source: CreativeBloq - 🏆 40. / 65 Read more »

Tesco Christmas Opening Hours in Northern Ireland 2023Find out the opening hours for Tesco stores in Northern Ireland during Christmas 2023.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »