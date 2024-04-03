UK Government to Commission Research on Driver Glare

The Department for Transport (DfT) will commission independent research to understand the causes of driver glare and find appropriate solutions. This decision was made in response to a petition with over 10,000 signatures urging ministers to review the issue. The RAC conducted a survey which revealed that 85% of drivers affected by headlight glare believe the problem is worsening.

Additionally, 67% of those affected said they have to significantly reduce their speed due to being dazzled, and 64% believe that certain headlights are so bright that they pose a risk of causing accidents

