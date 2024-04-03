Ex-Ofsted head defends decisions after tragedy

The ex-head of Ofsted has defended her decisions during the Ruth Perry tragedy - saying the watchdog has to give out 'tough messages' even if it upsets people. Amanda Spielman faced criticism after the headteacher killed herself when Ofsted downgraded her school from its highest rating to lowest.

Ofsted faced scrutiny following the tragic death of 53-year-old Mrs Perry, who was left 'completely devestated' after inspectors downgraded her primary school to 'inadequate' over safeguarding concerns. An inquest into her death found there was a 'link' between the inspection and the headteacher's mental health deterioration and death two months later. The case has led to Ofsted making a series of changes to its inspections. In her first interview since leaving Ofsted, Ms Spielman defended the inspectorate's right to have 'difficult conversations' - in the same way a doctor must give a 'difficult diagnosis

