Government to review headlight glare amid driver concerns

Headlight glare is set to be reviewed by the government amid concerns it dazzles drivers. After a recent survey by RAC found a majority (64%) of drivers believed headlights were at times so bright they risked causing an accident, the Department for Transport (DfT) said independent research will be commissioned to 'better understand the root causes of driver glare and identify any further appropriate mitigations'.

The move follows a petition signed by more than 10,000 drivers which calls on ministers to launch a review of the issue and 'find solutions'. Earlier this year, the RAC, which has campaigned on the issue, published a survey which found that more than four out of five (85%) of drivers felt the problem of headlight glare was getting worse. The RAC welcomed news of the government research saying it represented a 'real turning point

