UK fugitive arrested at Heathrow Airport after 27 years on the run

One of the UK's 'most wanted' fugitives has been arrested at Heathrow Airport after 27 years on the run. Richard John Ramsey Burrows, now aged 80, failed to turn up for a trial at Chester Crown Court in December 1997. He had been charged with two counts of serious sexual assault and 11 counts of indecent assault related to the historical abuse of children alleged to have happened between 1969 and 1971, Cheshire Police said.

Some were reported to have happened in a children's home in Congleton, Cheshire, while others were alleged to have happened in Hartlebury, Worcestershire. Last Thursday, he was detained at Heathrow Airport having returned to the UK from Thailand

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



LBCNews / 🏆 75. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Wanted man Richard Burrows, 80, arrested at Heathrow after 27 years on the runEfforts to locate Burrows since his disappearance included a Crimewatch appeal in 1998.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

'Most wanted' man arrested at airport after 27 YEARS on the runRichard Burrows was detained by police in the UK after returning from Thailand

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Murder suspect arrested at Heathrow Airport after fatal car collisionA murder suspect has been arrested at Heathrow Airport hours after a man was hit and killed by a car in east London, police said. The Metropolitan Police was called to reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Barking Road, Newham. The pedestrian, a 35-year-old man, died despite the efforts of emergency services. A 33-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

Murder suspect arrested at Heathrow Airport after man hit and killed by car in Newham...

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Murder suspect arrested at Heathrow Airport hours after man hit and killed by carOfficers and paramedics were called to Barking Road in Newham at 5.11am on Sunday to reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian, the Metropolitan Police said.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Suspect arrested at Heathrow Airport 11 hours after man killed in car crash'I am aware that a large number of people had been at an event in Barking Road overnight and many would have witnessed the incident.'

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »