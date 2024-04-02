Playtime and Social Interaction Improve Aging Brain in Dogs, Study Finds

A new study has found that playtime and social interaction can help improve the aging brain of dogs. The research suggests that engaging in activities and being social can have a positive impact on cognitive function in older dogs.

The study highlights the importance of providing mental stimulation and socialization for dogs as they age.

