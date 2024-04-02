Model predicts need for bone marrow sampling in monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance

A new model has been developed to predict the need for bone marrow sampling in patients with monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance (MGUS). The model uses clinical and laboratory data to determine the risk of progression to multiple myeloma, a more serious condition.

This could help doctors identify patients who are at a higher risk and may benefit from early intervention.

