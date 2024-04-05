Two Deaths Reported as Whooping Cough Spreads in Greece

Two people have died after a bacterial infection, whooping cough , has spread through a popular holiday destination. One of the fatal victims was an adult with underlying health conditions and a new-born baby also died. The infection has spread through Greece with 54 cases recorded since the start of 2024. Thirty-two of the patients are said to have been children and teens, and 11 babies under the age of one were also affected, according to Ekathethimerini newspaper.

Greece's National Public Health Organisation confirmed the illness had caused two fatalities in the country. Health Minister Eirini Agapidaki has urged people to get vaccinated against the illness as the cases continue to surge. The whooping cough is known to be most deadly for infants and young children. According to the NHS it is a bacterial infection of the lungs and breathing tubes, and it spreads very easily. Greece is not the only country affected as several other hotspots have also confirmed cases

