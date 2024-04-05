Former MI6 Chief Suggests UK Should Consider Swedish-Style Military Conscription

Britain should consider adopting a Swedish-style military conscription system, former MI6 chief Sir Alex Younger has said. Sir Alex, who ran MI6 between 2014 and 2020, has claimed the UK needs a “ wake-up call ” with regards to the current state of the army. Sweden has adopted a selective military conscription system. This means all 18-year-olds fill out an enlistment form, though only some are called up to carry out training. This was introduced after Russia invaded Crimea in 2014.

The Scandinavian nation also joined NATO in February of this year. “Ultimately, in extremis, I think we’d be looking at something like the model I understand exists in places like Sweden, where the government theoretically has the power to compel people to give their service one way or another but doesn’t exercise it except in areas where it’s really needed,” Sir Alex told the Today podcas

