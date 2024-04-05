Northern Ireland hopeful despite virus ahead of Euro 2025 qualifier

Northern Ireland manager Tanya Oxtoby is hopeful her squad will not be impacted by a virus ahead of their opening Euro 2025 qualifier with Malta. Despite some changes in the squad, Oxtoby believes they are in a good place and aiming to reach back-to-back European Championships .

