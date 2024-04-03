TOWIE Star Pete Wicks 'Loses It' at Scottish Service Station After Playful Bust-Up with Sam Thompson

TOWIE star Pete Wicks 'lost it' at a Scottish service station today after a playful bust-up with I'm a Celebrity winner Sam Thompson. The beloved duo are on the road for a run of theatre shows as they tour around the UK with their podcast Staying Relevant. After a successful packed-out opening night in Newcastle, they are now bringing the live show to Glasgow's Pavilion Theatre next where they will perform tonight.

However, on their way to Glasgow, the two mates had a hilarious bicker as they stopped at a Scottish service station where Sam pulled out a See You Jimmy hat and honked an air horn in Pete's face. The fitness guru appeared unimpressed and tried to confiscate the blaring device as he muttered to Sam: "It's f*****g noisy." The 2023 King of the Jungle shared the light-hearted moment with his 2.5m Instagram followers as he wrote: "Pete trying to smile through the pain. And he's lost it.

