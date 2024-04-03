Virtual Reality Fishing Game Hooks Nearly 1 Million Users

Ronald Hyslop, a 73-year-old retiree living in Ontario, Canada, is a big fan of Real VR Fishing — a virtual reality fishing game made by South Korea-based Devs United Games. He says it gives him something to look forward to each day. “I’ve always got that one species I want to go for — it is like looking forward to Christmas,” he says with a smile. “I am addicted to it. It’s more than relaxing. It is like a different reality.” Hyslop is not alone.

Nearly 1mn users are hooked on the immersive experience, which allows players to enjoy the thrill of outdoor fishing from the comfort of their couch. It has become one of the top-selling VR games in Asia-Pacific, racking up about Won20bn ($15mn) of sales since its 2019 launch, mostly from overseas markets, especially North America. Users play RVRF for an hour a day on average, nearly three times the average time spent on other VR games, according to research by DU

