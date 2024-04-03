Family of paralysed jockey speaks out after life-changing fall

Gregg Easteal went to find out about a new racing club set up to support champion jockey Graham Lee after his life-changing fall. The family of a Grand National winning jockey paralysed in a fall have told how they kept expecting him to get back up, as he had done many times before.The 47-year-old was unseated from his mount Ben Macdui as the stalls opened on Friday 10 November.
His children Amy and Robbie Lee have spoken for the first time about his fall as the racing world came together to raise money to help pay for his future care.Amy Lee, who was at university in the south when she got the call about her dad's accident, said: "Robbie rang me and I was like 'it's fine, he'll get back up. I've always had faith in him and he's always been fine. "It was so weird. You hear about stories like this and you think 'oh poor family, I can't imagine what they're going through'. And then it happens to you. I can't really describe i
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »
Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »
Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »