Family of paralysed jockey speaks out after life-changing fall

Gregg Easteal went to find out about a new racing club set up to support champion jockey Graham Lee after his life-changing fall. The family of a Grand National winning jockey paralysed in a fall have told how they kept expecting him to get back up, as he had done many times before.The 47-year-old was unseated from his mount Ben Macdui as the stalls opened on Friday 10 November.

His children Amy and Robbie Lee have spoken for the first time about his fall as the racing world came together to raise money to help pay for his future care.Amy Lee, who was at university in the south when she got the call about her dad's accident, said: "Robbie rang me and I was like 'it's fine, he'll get back up. I've always had faith in him and he's always been fine. "It was so weird. You hear about stories like this and you think 'oh poor family, I can't imagine what they're going through'. And then it happens to you. I can't really describe i

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



itvnews / 🏆 69. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

What time is the Grand National? Race times, dates and scheduleGrand National 2024 racecards at Aintree for Opening Day, Ladies Day and Grand National Day

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Merseyrail change train timetable for Grand National 2024Trains will run a seven-and-a-half minute service between Liverpool city centre and Aintree station

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Non-runner no bet on Grand National with Betfred!...

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Grand National 2024 antepost odds, tips and changes...RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – OCTOBER 28: Fabio Wardley celebrates victory over David Adeleye (not pictured) after the British, Commonwealth and WBO European Heavyweight Title fight between Fabio Wardley and David Adeleye at Boulevard Hall on October 28, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Get 15% off a River Island Grand National outfit with this codeJust in time to get your Grand National outfit sorted

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Grand National 2024: Cheltenham winner Shakem Up'Arry has two Aintree optionsAfter victory at the Cheltenham Festival, Harry Redknapp-owned 10-year-old will head to Aintree for either the Grand National or the Topham Chase

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »