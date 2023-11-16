Three Women Leading the Way in Their Industries

Broadcasting legend Edith Bowman, magazine publishing chief Vanessa Kingori, and entrepreneur Sharmadean Reid discuss their journeys to becoming change-makers in their industries. Kingori, the chief business officer at Condé Nast Britain and Vogue European business advisor, reflects on her career as the youngest and first woman publisher at Vogue. She emphasizes the importance of embracing differences and elevating diverse voices as a leader.





