Judi Dench accidentally bared all on FaceTime

Judi Dench has revealed she once accidentally bared all on FaceTime. The actress, 88, shared that she was getting into the bathtub when her daughter, Finty Williams, called her and asked her to wish actor Chris Logan a happy birthday. Speaking on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2 on Wednesday, Judi explained: 'I can't see, Zoe. I can't see at all, so my phone is an anathema to me, I don't know what all those buttons are for.

' Judi recently revealed she has macular degeneration, which causes the gradual loss of vision. She added: 'Anyway, Fint rang me one morning and said,"It's Chris Logan's birthday and he's having a walk with Ben Whishaw in Regent's Park, please wish him happy birthday?' Blunder: Judi Dench has revealed she once accidentally bared all on FaceTime Co-stars: Judi has worked alongside Ben Whishaw, 42, several times, both in the 007 franchise and on stage Judi has worked alongside Ben Whishaw, 42, several times, both in the 007 franchise and on stag





