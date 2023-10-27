Who is Judi Dench's partner? Inside the acting icon's romance with David Mills

is an icon of the big screen and the stage and is a certified National Treasure. The actress is adored for many notable roles in films such asOne aspect of Judi's life that has always interested fans is her private life. We took a deep dive to discover everything there is to know aboutJudi, who turns 89 in December, is not married but has been with her partner, David Mills since 2010."We talked about but I think we are far better off as we are as we have got two separate houses.

She said: "I don't know what the word is because I don't like the word 'partner'. Partner is something to do with dancing. Partner - horrible word. Friend? No. Boyfriend? No. Chap? Will chap do?"Judi Dench's partner David Mills is 10 years younger than the Oscar winner and has a totally different background from the actress.

The 77-year-old started his career working as a dairy farmer, winning numerous awards for his herd of pedigree cows, before being awarded an MBE in 2016 for his services to wildlife conservation. He founded the British Wildlife Centre conservation centre, which is home to an array of wildlife and holds the title of the UK's biggest red squirrel breeder.How did Dame Judi Dench meet her partner? headtopics.com

It was David's squirrels that brought him and Judi together after he invited her to his wildlife centre to open a squirrel enclosure in 2010.Judi was previously married to fellow actor Michael Williams. They got married in 1971 and welcomed their daughter – Tara Cressida Frances 'Flinty' Williams. They were together for 30 years before Michael died of lung cancer in 2001.

Judi has previously opened up about the loss of her first husband. Appearing on David Tennant's podcast in 2020, Judi was asked by the Doctor Who star how she learned to cope without him."I don't know. I don't know," she began, adding: "Perhaps I've never done that, quite. Although I have met David, who runs the British Wildlife Centre. And he's about four miles away, and that's just lovely because we laugh about the same things. headtopics.com

