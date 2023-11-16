HEAD TOPICS

The Rise of the Ultimate Shower Routine

  BritishVogue
Discover the latest trend in shower routines that combines hair treatments, exfoliation, shaving, and body butters for a luxurious and pampering experience. Perfect for winter-worn skin.

Shower Routine, #Showertok, Pampering, Hair Treatments, Exfoliation, Shaving, Body Butters, Winter-Worn Skin, Self-Care

The humble shower routine is having something of a moment. One scroll on #ShowerTok will unlock a world of luxurious lathering, body lotions and feminine hygiene hacks that make a compelling case for retiring your bathtub entirely. The “everything shower” – AKA: the ultimate in pampering – comprises hair treatments, exfoliation, a shave and cocooning body butters all in one wash.

And it’s a trend we can get behind, because as the mercury drops, there’s no better time to indulge in a good shower routine as a remedy for winter-worn skin. From dry brushing and body scrubs to salicylic-infused shower gels, a #ShowerTok shower is more than a convenient cleanse: it’s a veritable spa moment. Sure, a strong roster of the best body washes, lotions and oils are a practical solution for ingrown hairs, strawberry legs and dry skin, but chosen well – and applied lovingly – they’re also a self-care ritual that soothes all your sense

