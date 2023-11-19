Jorge Martin Criticizes Tyre Performance in MotoGP

Most of the riders in the premier class avoid openly criticising the French brand. They say that each of their denunciations will sooner or later be followed by a warning that will be more or less severe, depending on the harshness of their words. Last Sunday in Qatar, Jorge Martin did not mince his words when pinning the blame on the reason for him struggling to 10th in the grand prix while title rival Francesco Bagnaia was second.

'I was a second and a half slower today because of a tyre that didn't work. It was a shame. I think the level of tyres needs to go up a lot. It can't be that the MotoGP world championship is decided by a compound that doesn't work,' said Martin, who went as far as to say that he felt his chance of winning the championship had been 'stolen'. After the penultimate round of the year, Bagnaia has a 21-point cushion over the Spaniard, and he can be in contention for the title as early as next Saturday in Valencia, provided he wins the sprint race and the Pramac rider does not finish in the top tw





