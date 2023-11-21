Charities struggle to fund domestic violence prevention programmes

While domestic violence experts say working to change perpetrators' behaviour is the key to protecting women and children from abuse, charities which run prevention programmes have told the BBC that a shortage of funding was forcing them to cut down on already limited provision - putting survivors at risk. In a former railway warehouse in West Yorkshire, men gather every week to talk about how they have abused their partners.

They meet at Yorkshire Children's Centre (YCC) in groups of up to 12 for two-hour sessions designed to help them better understand their behaviour and take responsibility for it. Some of them have been convicted of violently attacking women, while others have spent years manipulating and controlling their wives or girlfriends. However, all have one thing in common: they are there because they want to change. The Huddersfield-based charity has been running this domestic violence prevention programme since 2012 and staff said such work was crucial in "breaking the cycle" of abuse suffered by millions of people across the U





