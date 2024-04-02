The Importance of Breast Screening in Early Cancer Detection

Breast screening uses an X-ray test called a mammogram that can spot cancers when they’re too small to see or feel during this 'silent phase' can be key in ensuring a better chance of survival, explained Professor Justin Stebbing, a biomedical sciences expert from Anglia Ruskin University.

"While even silent cancers can sometimes be aggressive and advance rapidly, they can also remain dormant for years or even decades," he wrote in the "Some prostate, breast and thyroid cancers, for example, often evolve slowly without obvious symptoms or spreading beyond the original area. Screening tools are a blessing for finding cancer earlier than waiting for symptoms. "Identifying cancer at an early stage means the disease is confined to its site of origin, smaller and potentially easier to cure," Prof Stebbing sai

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheSun / 🏆 64. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

More breast cancers detected in first evaluation of breast screening AIAn artificial intelligence (AI) breast screening solution called Mia helped doctors find an additional 12% more cancers than in routine practice, as announced today in collaboration with Kheiron Medical Technologies, NHS Grampian, the University of Aberdeen and Microsoft.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

'3D mammography' almost halves the incidence of breast cancer between two screening tests in clinical trialInterval breast cancer is one that appears between two reviews of a screening program. That is, it is diagnosed after a test whose result was negative and before the next evaluation.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Breast Cancer Now funds researchers to investigate targeted radiotherapy for metastatic breast cancer in the brainResearchers are trialing a new type of targeted radiotherapy to treat secondary breast cancer tumors in the brain, thanks to new funding from Breast Cancer Now.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

Women with Incurable Breast Cancer Call for Approval of Life-Extending DrugTHREE women with incurable breast cancer say their lives would be otherwise longer had the NHS approved a breast cancer drug. The drug was deemed too expensive by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) to treat HER2-low secondary breast cancer in England - around 1,000 women per year, according to Breast Cancer Now.

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

The importance of reliable supply chains for kit makersIn this article, LGC Biosearch details why it is critical for kit makers to have access to efficient, reliable supply chains.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

Healthy Hydration: The Science and Importance of Drinking WaterWater, an essential nutrient, is fundamental for life and plays a vital role in regulating several physiological functions in the human body. This article explores the importance of water and hydration on your health and wellbeing.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »