Gary Wilson claims tense victory over Mark Selby in Tour Championship

Gary Wilson claimed a tense 10-8 victory over Mark Selby to move into the quarter-finals of the Tour Championship in Manchester. Wilson, 38, who is making his debut at the tournament, was 5-3 up overnight and then led 7-4 and 8-6. However, four-time world champion Selby, 40, won an edgy 15th frame before his fellow Englishman took two of the next three to seal his win.

Meanwhile, in another all-English contest Ali Carter took firm control of his first-round encounter with Barry Hawkins - establishing a 7-1 advantage in the opening session. Hawkins' afternoon began encouragingly enough with a break of 84 to take the opening frame, but Carter, aided by some loose play from his opponent, then took over. The 44-year-old, who has already reached finals at the Wuhan Open and the Masters - where he was beaten by Ronnie O'Sullivan - this term, compiled four half-centuries and a superb 135 as he raced clea

