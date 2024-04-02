Women with Incurable Breast Cancer Call for Approval of Life-Extending Drug

THREE women with incurable breast cancer say their lives would be otherwise longer had the NHS approved a breast cancer drug. Kathryn Hulland, 45, from Devon, could have more time with her daughter, Grace, six, if Enhertu had been approved by Nice. Alison Jones, aged 60 from Worthing, says: “This disease can attack anyone. You, your Mum, your daughter, your friend, and you or they might need this drug one day.

” The drug was deemed too expensive by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) to treat HER2-low secondary breast cancer in England - around 1,000 women per year, according to Breast Cancer Now

