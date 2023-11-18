The History and Influence of Braun: A Detailed Look

The work of Dieter Rams and his subsequent elevation to design god and guru is well chronicled, both in exhibitions,(2011). Klaus Kemp adds to the oeuvre with this detailed look at the company that enjoyed such a mutually beneficial relationship with Rams, Braun . Home Recorder , BMF 2020. This recorder and microphone set, produced in 1935 and 1932 respectively, allowed customers to record on blank records.
An innovative idea that was ultimately stymied by technological issues, published by Phaidon, Klemp considers the history and influence of this German manufacturing powerhouse. Max Braun set up his first workshop in Frankfurt in 1921 to capitalise on the rising public demand for radio. Expansion was rapid, especially after Braun focused on making high-quality components for other manufacturers to buy, and branches and factories opened across Europe. Subsequently co-opted in the Nazi war machine, for which the company produced flashlights, walkie-talkies and other military componentry, the Braun factory was extensively damaged by bombin
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MetroUK | Read more »
Source: MetroUK | Read more »
Source: Metro Newspaper UK | Read more »
Source: BBCMOTD | Read more »
Source: OK_Magazine | Read more »
Source: MetroUK | Read more »