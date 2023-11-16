Genocide and Civil War Plague Sudan

The descriptions are harrowing, the suffering unimaginable. Earlier this month, genocidal gunmen went from home to home for three days in a refugee camp in Darfur , Sudan , looking for Masalit men and killing them. It was not the first such attack, but by the time they had finished, say locals, between 800 and 1,300 members of the black-African ethnic group had been killed.

Unverified videos show streets filled with corpses and terrified people crowded into what appears to be a mass grave, or being beaten by fighters from the mainly Arab Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a paramilitary group, which denies the allegations. “There is a genocide happening around us,” says a weary aid worker. “It feels pretty hopeless.” This ethnic cleansing is just one of four horrors afflicting Sudan . The second is civil war . Fighting broke out seven months ago between the RSF and the Sudan ese Armed Forces (SAF), the official army, flattening parts of Khartoum, the capital, and claiming more than 10,000 lives. Front lines that had largely been stable have begun to shift rapidl





