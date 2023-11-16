Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 Expands the Universe with Artistic Talents from Around the World

Visions , streaming on Disney+, has been the best in capturing his innovative spirit and telling stories that expand the universe populated by Jedi, Sith , droids and Wookiees. Going beyond the boundaries of Japan , Star Wars : Visions Volume 2 provides a platform to showcase the artistic and narrative talent of studios situated in South Africa, France, the UK, Ireland, India, Spain, Chile and South Korea that make use of techniques ranging from stop-motion to 2D and 3D animation.

Starting things off is the painterly episode Sith from Madrid-based El Guiri Studios ."The graphic and pictorial approach of the short film makes perfect sense," believes Carlos Salgado, the art director."Lola uses the Force to create her own art, and her own world; that is the way we seek to represent it, where the abstract and the most realistic could co-exist. It's where we visually represent the fight between the light and darkness." Sith ’s distinct lightsaber fight saw smears of paint created as blades clashed.Certain iconic visual elements from the Star Wars franchise were incorporate





