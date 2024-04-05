The Chase viewers amazed by show's oldest ever contestant

The Chase viewers were left astounded by the show's so-called "oldest ever contestant" - a moment that even left host Bradley Walsh speechless. On Thursday, April 4, in the latest instalment of the popular quiz show , four new faces; Colin, Tom, Ria and the remarkable Margot joined the programme. As they armed themselves to go head-to-head with Jenny Ryan , known as The Vixen , it was Margot who quickly stole the limelight.

Upon introducing herself, Margot declared: "I'm Margot, I'm 91 and I'm a psychotherapist from Maidenhead." Adding to the hype enveloping her participation, it also happened to be her birthday. Users of social media site X, previously known as Twitter, didn't hold back their praise, reports the Mirror. Get the latest news straight to your phone by joining us on WhatsApp One fan tweeted: "Margot looks amazing for 90, so glamorou

The Chase Oldest Contestant Bradley Walsh Quiz Show Margot Jenny Ryan The Vixen Psychotherapist Maidenhead Social Media Twitter

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Chase's Bradley Walsh stunned as contestant reveals TV pastThe Chase host Bradley Walsh was left stunned after a contestant revealed her TV past on the show - but it wasn't enough to help her win the jackpot

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

The Chase's Bradley Walsh blindsided as player discloses TV pastThe Chase host Bradley Walsh was left stunned as a player revealed her TV past before ditching her co-star in a bid to win the coveted cash jackpot on the ITV quiz show

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

The Chase's Bradley Walsh supported as 10 day warning issuedBradley, 63, hosts a number of shows at the moment

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Bradley Walsh confused as 'nervous' The Chase player reveals TV pastViewers found out she had been on TV before ahead of facing Chaser Jenny Ryan

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Our baby was born without eyes but Guide Dogs gave us a 'sense of hope'Guide Dogs changed everything for Margot Duffy-Moss and her family

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

The £6 balm for 'dry lips' that Margot Robbie always keeps in her handbagThe Barbie actress once revealed that the £6 Burt's bees Tinted Lip Balm was in her handbag.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »