Israeli military dismisses officers over drone strikes that killed aid workers

The Israeli military said on Friday that it has dismissed two officers and reprimanded three others for their roles in drone strikes in Gaza that killed seven aid workers on a food-delivery mission . The findings of a retired general’s investigation into the killings marked an embarrassing admission by Israel, which faces growing accusations from key allies, including the US, of not doing enough to protect Gaza ’s civilians from its war with Hamas.

Palestinians, aid groups and human rights organisations have repeatedly accused Israeli forces of firing recklessly at civilians throughout the conflict, a charge Israel denies. “It’s a serious event that we are responsible for and it shouldn’t have happened and we will make sure that it won’t happen again

