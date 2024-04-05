UK set to record hottest day of the year as Storm Kathleen brings warm air

The UK is expected to record its hottest day of the year so far on Saturday, as Storm Kathleen batters the west of the country with heavy rain and winds of up to 70mph. The Met Office said temperatures could reach up to 22C in East Anglia as unseasonably warm air is drawn across parts of the UK during sunny spells.
The forecaster has issued a yellow weather warning for wind in western areas of the UK, including Northern Ireland, parts of Scotland and Wales, and the North West and South West of England from 8am to 10pm on Saturday. Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon told the PA news agency: “Away from that warning area on Saturday, we could get up to 22C in isolated spots of East Anglia which would make it the hottest day of the year so far in that area.”“One of the residual effects from Storm Kathleen is helping to draw up that warmer air as wel
