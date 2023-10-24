Texas Tech University researcher receives grant to study nanoparticles in drug delivery

In the hopes of mitigating chemotherapy's side effects, scientists have explored delivery systems that target tumors more effectively. Among these researchers is Ninh (Irene) La-Beck, Pharm.D., from the Department of Immunotherapeutics and Biotechnology at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy. La-Beck recently received a five-year, $2.

49 million grant ('Cholesterol Metabolism in the Pharmacology of Liposomal Therapeutics') from the National Cancer Institute at the National Institutes of Health. She says the grant allows her to investigate how nanoparticles interact with the immune system and cancer so that new drug delivery systems can be developed. Nanoparticles, approximately the size of a virus particle, show considerable promise in transporting drugs to tumors, presenting a potential solution to chemotherapy challenges





