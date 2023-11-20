Queen praises bravery of journalists and late correspondent Dame Ann Leslie

The Queen hailed the Daily Mail's 'late great' correspondent Dame Ann Leslie tonight as she praised the bravery of journalists in protecting 'true freedom of expression'. Speaking at an event to mark the 135th anniversary of the Foreign Press Association (FPA), Camilla also praised journalists, photographers and their support teams who are currently risking their lives to report from Ukraine and the Middle East 'in these most difficult of times'.

In her speech she singled out the Mail's legendary writer Dame Ann, who died earlier this year, and reported from frontlines across the world over her unparalleled career. Queen Camilla said: 'As the late great Dame Ann Leslie wrote, it is among the sacred duties of journalists to 'face the glacier in the cupboard and to expose its coldness and cruelty to the bright, clear and humanising light of day.' That is what she, and all of you, d





