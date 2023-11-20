Forager Follows Caveman-Inspired Food Diet

A forager who heard a “silent voice” encouraging him to eat nettles while he was walking through a field 10 years ago now follows a caveman-inspired food diet. Richard Mawby, 33, from Gayton, picks plants and hunts wild animals with an air rifle near his home, including rabbits, pigeons and squirrels, which he then sometimes eats raw. He started using wild plants such as nettles, dandelions, wild garlic and sticky willy in his bone broths and morning raw milk smoothies in 2012.

It was after having a “stressful year”, and shed three stone in just three months, going from 15.7st to 12.5st. In his early twenties, he quickly became obsessed with foraging his own ingredients to the point where, in 2015, he purchased a few goats and decided to live exclusively on two to three litres of raw milk per day for the entire winter “just to see” if he could survive on it. After this he started an exclusively foraged diet for a time, inspired by hunter-gatherer





NorthamptonUK » / 🏆 88. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

This crafting game is like a quirky fusion of Forager and MinecraftJon Bolding is a games writer and critic with an extensive background in strategy games. When he's not on his PC, he can be found playing every tabletop game under the sun.

Source: pcgamer - 🏆 25. / 66,528 Read more »

Meet the Yorkshire office worker and forager who spends 15 hours a week 'shopping in nature'A Yorkshire office worker who forages most of her food says she spends up to 15 hours a week ''shopping'' in nature.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 26. / 66,3 Read more »

Allan Saint-Maximin follows up with positive pledge after stretchered off in eventful matchFirst opening the scoring - Allan Saint-Maximin then follows up with positive pledge after stretchered off in eventful match

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 106. / 22,5 Read more »

NFL follows Tottenham Stadium turf complaints with hybrid field in Germany for Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs...Complaints about poor playing surfaces have shadowed the NFL all season. Upcoming international games in Germany featuring Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will feature a new turf. A hybr…

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 81. / 23,4375 Read more »

It Follows Sequel They Follow To Reunite Original Horror Film's Director And StarJaz Tolliver is a Trends Reporter for the HuffPost. Previously, she was a Reporter/News Producer for the USA Today Network, where her stories ran across digital and print platforms among newspapers in 43 U.S. states. Jaz has written for the Seattle Times, WPBF 25 News, Boca Magazine, and more.

Source: HuffPostUK - 🏆 114. / 22,5 Read more »

Justin Bieber unbuttons his shirt exposing his heavily tattooed chest as he follows wife Hailey out...Justin Bieber walks alongside his fashionable wife Hailey Bieber as the two wrap up a runny and relaxing day out together in Beverly Hills after enjoying a costumed night out for Halloween.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »