Tesco Launches "Best of British" Page to Support Local Farmers

Tesco has launched a "Best of British" page on its website to support local farmers and producers. The page offers over 500 British products, including fruit, vegetables, meat, fish, eggs, dairy products, and recipes.

Tesco aims to provide support in the face of inflationary challenges and difficult weather conditions, and to address long-term issues such as climate change and nature loss. The company believes that supporting British agriculture is crucial for a robust food industry in the UK.

