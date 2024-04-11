British Airways launches new Avios-Only flight to Business

Following the success last year with Dubai and Spain - which sold out in hours - the flag carrier has since launched its newest Avios-Only flight to Business . The rare flights are different from normal flights, which often only have 12-14 seats that can be booked Avios only. Colm Lacy, British Airways ’ Chief Commercial Officer, said: “We’re continuing to improve the Executive Club and there are now more ways than ever to collect Avios.
Members can use our shopping portal to collect Avios on their everyday spend with more than 1,500 retailers, whether that’s Sainsbury’s groceries, Trainline tickets or furniture from expect from a trip to Guyana. We explain everything you need to know about how Avios work and how to collect them. You can collect Avios points by signing up with one of these frequent flyer clubs: AerClub, British Airways Executive Club, Iberia Plus, Vueling Club. Once you are a member of one of these clubs, you can earn points by shopping with the brands that work with Avios. Some of the brands, such as the British Airways Executive Club, will let you set up a household account so all your family can earn points and rewards. Currently, every 400 Avios you convert gets you 400 Nectar points, or around £2
