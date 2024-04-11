Two Teenagers Charged with Murder of 15-Year-Old Stabbing Victim

Police have charged two teenage boys, aged 13 and 17, with the murder of a 15-year-old who was stabbed near a shopping centre . Isaac Brown was fatally injured in West Bromwich town centre on Sunday night, and was pronounced dead at the scene. West Midlands Police said both suspects are due before Wolverhampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday charged with murder and possession of a bladed article .

They have also been charged with robbery, and the 13-year-old with a second count of possession of a bladed article in relation to a robbery earlier on Sunday which is being investigated in connection with the murder. Meanwhile, a third boy, aged 16, arrested on suspicion of violent disorder has been released on bail pending further inquiries. Detective Inspector Ade George, of the region’s Homicide Unit, said: “We have now charged two boys over Isaac’s death. “Extra patrols in the area will continue as we support the local community after this tragic incident. In a tribute released on Monday, the family of Isaac said they were “unable to understand what has happened”. The family also described him as a “wonderful, loving, kind, happy son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin” who was “fun and mischievous, always smiling and always there to help”

Teenagers Murder Stabbing Shopping Centre Robbery Bladed Article

