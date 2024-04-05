Tesco Charges Extra for Hangers in Some Stores

Tesco has started charging an extra 10p for hangers when shoppers buy certain clothes in some of its stores. The supermarket is running a trial where you can buy a hanger for 10p or leave it to be used again. This test is happening in a few Tesco stores that sell F&F clothing, but the supermarket chain hasn't said which ones or how many. It said it wanted to use less plastic. People have noticed this new 10p charge and are talking about it online.

A person on Reddit said it seemed like a "sneaky charge being imposed on customers" because they hadn't seen it before, reports the Mirror. Poll: Do you still use cash in shops, cafés and restaurants? They wrote: "So, was in Tesco today, got some swimming clothes for the kids and my wife got a dress. Went through the scan as you shop and paid, went to get the tags taken off and was told it's 10p for a clothes hanger or they could take it for us. Now I work at this store, and I've never heard of thi

Tesco Charge Hangers Clothes Plastic Trial

