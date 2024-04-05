Barber charges extra for 'special needs boys' haircut in translation error

Shwan Kadir, 49, sparked a major backlash when he put up the controversial sign on his price list at the Ranya unisex salon in Sutton, south London, which he has owned for 17 years. After a picture of the sign went viral, he taped over it and claimed it had all been a misunderstanding. He admitted he did charge an extra £2 if the cut went over an hour with all people being charged the same, and said he didn't understand what ' special needs ' meant.

Speaking to MailOnline Mr Kadir, who lives in Sutton with his three children, said his business does not discriminate. The barber said: 'It's all a misunderstanding. We do not discriminate against anyone. Everyone is always charged the same. It was a translation error

Barber Special Needs Haircut Translation Error Controversy

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Barber apologises for charging extra to cut hair of 'special needs boys'A barber in London has apologised for charging an extra £2 to cut the hair of 'special needs boys under 15'. The barber claimed he had no idea it was offensive and taped over the controversial sign after it went viral. He admitted to charging extra if the cut went over an hour but didn't understand the meaning of 'special needs'. The incident sparked a major backlash on social media.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Barber who charged £2 extra to cut the hair of 'special needs boys' apologises and claims he had 'no...Shwan Kadir, 49, sparked a major backlash when he put up the controversial sign on his price list at the Ranya unisex salon in Sutton, south London, which he has owned for 17 years.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Pictured: Barber who charged £2 more to cut hair for 'special needs boys' but insists that it was a...Shwan Kadir, 49, sparked a major backlash when he put up the controversial sign on his price list at the Ranya unisex salon in Sutton, south London , which he has owned for 17 years.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Sutton's Premier League predictions v The Zutons & Better JoyBBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton takes on Dave McCabe from the Zutons and Better Joy's Bria Keely for this weekend's Premier League games.

Source: BBCMOTD - 🏆 103. / 51 Read more »

Sutton Hoo to have fresh dig exploring 'mysterious features'The original excavation saw the unearthing of an Anglo-Saxon ship burial on the eve of World War Two.

Source: BBCScienceNews - 🏆 87. / 53 Read more »

Crewe Alexandra 1-0 Sutton UnitedCrewe keep the pressure on League Two's top three as Elliott Nevitt's 15th goal of the season sees off bottom side Sutton.

Source: BBCLondonNews - 🏆 115. / 51 Read more »