Barber apologises for charging extra to cut hair of 'special needs boys'

A barber who charged £2 extra to cut the hair of ' special needs boys under 15' has apologised, claiming he had 'no idea' it was offensive. Shwan Kadir, 49, sparked a major backlash when he put up the controversial sign on his price list at the Ranya unisex salon in Sutton, south London , which he has owned for 17 years. After a picture of the sign went viral, he taped over it and claimed it had all been a misunderstanding.

He admitted he did charge an extra £2 if the cut went over an hour and didn't understand what 'special needs' meant. Mr Kadir said he was mortified when he was subjected to so much abuse online. The controversy started when a Facebook user, Leanne Caffrey, shared a post to the social media site with a picture of the sign stating: 'I never out small businesses. But this has made me really cross

Barber London Apology Special Needs Controversy Backlash Social Media

