Scottish Airports Granted Extension for New Security Scanners

Airports across Scotland have updated their customers regarding the current 100ml liquid rule at security gates. British airports are being given more time to install new security scanners that will bring about the end of the 100ml liquid rule . The Government announced that they have granted extensions to several airports across the UK who were unable to meet the June 1 deadline for installing the new technology.

These scanners will produce highly-detailed images that will mean people will be able to pass through airport security with containers holding up to two litres of liquid in their hand luggage. Edinburgh Live reports that Edinburgh Airport has since welcomed this extension and has told customers that these scanners will be in place soon - but to still follow the current rules as they are in place. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the airport said: "This is a welcome announcement that will help provide clarity for passengers travelling through Edinburgh Airport this summer

