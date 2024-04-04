UK officials consider legal action over arms sales to Israel

Officials within the Department for Business and Trade (DBT) have raised concerns with senior civil servants that they may be personally liable if it is deemed that Israel has broken international humanitarian law over arms sales .

The matter has been taken up by the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS), which represents civil servants, which is exploring whether it can bring a legal challenge against the Government to prevent its members carrying out work that could be deemed “illegal” in international law

